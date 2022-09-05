International drugs racket busted in Delhi, Afghan man held
The Narcotics Control Bureau is coordinating with all the central agencies and state police forces to undertake combined operations against drug trafficking
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat, busted an international drug cartel and arrested a 22-year-old Afghan national from the Vasant Kunj area on Saturday. Police also seized over four kilograms of fine heroin, valued around ₹20 crore in the international market, from his possession.
Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch had last monthbusted an international drug trafficking racket, in which four persons, including one Naseem Barkazy (35), an Afghan national, were arrested and 21.4kg of heroin, valued at ₹130 crore in the international market, was recovered. “During interrogation, we found the consignment was sent from Afghanistan by one Mohammad Zameel, under the patronage of Haji Farid. The heroin from Afghanistan is being smuggled through Pakistan border (mainly vis drones) and through the Arabian Sea route (on containers and fishing boats). After that, the ANTF team arrested Pankaj Vaid alias Sanju Baba, from (an undisclosed town in) Himachal Pradesh. He was the main link between heroin cartel operators based in Afghanistan and the single-point contact person for supplying heroin in Punjab after procuring the drug from peddlers in Delhi,” he said.
He said that in continuation of this campaign against drugs and drug traffickers, the ANTF officials, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, arrested one Mohammad Wahidullah from Vasant Kunj. “He was allegedly involved in supplying contraband narcotics substances in Delhi-NCR. Police also recovered 3.005 kilograms of heroin from his possession. During interrogation, Wahidullah disclosed that he came to India in 2016 on a medical visa for six months and got involved in the supply of drugs with his father, one Mustafa Stanikzai, also an Afghan national, and others. He said his father Rahimullah and his business partner Mustafa had a unit in Uttar Pradesh to process and supply narcotics substances,” he said.
The special commissioner also said that Wahidullah told them his father was asked him to supply these narcotic substances to their clients in Delhi-NCR. “Meanwhile, one more kilogram of heroin was recovered at his instance. Multiple raids are being conducted to nab Rahimullah and Mustafa who are on the run. Other units have also been asked to look out for these men and arrest them at the earliest. Besides, police have also recovered motorcycles used in the crime,” he said.
Yadav also said that under the guidance of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is coordinating with all the central agencies and state police forces, to undertake combined operations against drug trafficking. “Besides taking action against drug traffickers, we are keeping a close watch on the proliferation of synthetic drugs such as curative marijuana, LSD and MDMA, which are becoming popular and are procured over the Internet using delivery companies,” he added.
UGC pay scales for college, varsity teachers to be implemented from Oct 1: Punjab CM
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement University Grants Commission pay scales in colleges and universities in the state from October 1. Making the announcement on Teachers' Day, the chief minister said, “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022.” A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said in a video message.
Sadar Bazaar murder: Family alleges murder fallout of political rivalry
At least 10 police teams have been deployed to arrest those involved in the murder of Sukhbir Khatana who was shot dead on Thursday inside a clothing showroom at Sadar Bazar. On the complaint of Khatana's son, Anurag (28), an FIR against Khatana's second wife's brother Chaman was registered at Civil Lines police station on Thursday. Police said Chaman is presently missing. According to the family members, Khatana was preparing to contest ward elections.
Rera warns of action against agents charging arbitrary brokerage in Gurugram
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), Gurugram, on Friday warned real estate agents of action against brokers charging arbitrary brokerage from property buyers and sellers. “We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers who charge exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said KK Khandelwal, Rera chairman, Gurugram. The officials said that the warning was issued on Wednesday to 1,840 registered real estate agents in Gurugram.
Change in payment plans irk homebuyers of Mahira group in Gurugram
At least 100 homebuyers of Mahira group's four projects in sectors 63, 95A, 103 and 104 on Friday protested against the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP)'s decision to change the payment plan from construction-linked to time-linked, and submitted a memorandum of their grievances to the senior town planner, Gurugram. To be sure, the construction-linked payment plan implies that payments by buyers are to be made as the construction in the project progresses.
First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi. According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district. Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.
