International Sex Workers Day: A right, a glimmer of hope amid struggles
Dignity, respect and rights are all that sex workers are asking for, this International Sex Workers’ Day (June 2). This year, the date is all the more special, for the approximately three million sex workers in India — majority in the age group of 15 to 35 — as the Supreme Court recently issued guidelines acknowledging sex work as a profession, stating sex workers are entitled to dignity and constitutional rights, just like any other professionals.
“This move will bring about a change. Koi zabardasti nahin hogi,” says Poonam, a sex worker, when asked about her views on the guidelines issued by the three-judge bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, wherein sex workers are entitled to equal protection in the eyes of the law as per Article 21 of the Constitution.
Usha, another sex worker expresses gratitude to the apex court for the move. “Koi apne bachchon ke liye kar raha hai, koi family ke liye. Ab darr nahin rahega. Ladies keh sakti hain apne ghar parivar ko ki ab kanoon bhi unhe support kar raha hai,” says Usha. Pushpa, another sex worker, chimes in, “Support milega toh confidence toh aayega hi. Har kaam ki ek maryada hoti hai. Samay samay pe guidelines di gayi hain safety ko follow karne ke liye. Kaam karo par tareeke se.”
Gurugram-based Shrikant Kumar, from the NGO, Society for Service to Voluntary Agencies (North), is planning to mark the day by empowering sex workers through a workshop. He shares, “We are celebrating at our Dundahera centre in Gurugram. There will be HIV testing facilities for them. We will be making them aware of their rights so they don’t remain under the fear that they are doing something wrong. We’ll have games and interact with them over music and food to make them feel secure.”
Lalitha, vice president of the NGO Society for Participatory Integrated Development, says, “For me, every day is a day for them to get their basic rights. Currently, we are working for some pension facilities for these workers. It is a small amount but it’ll help them.”
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics