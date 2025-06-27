Iranian woman held for duping elderly US citizen at IGI Airport

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police on Thursday said it had arrested a 52-year-old Iranian woman for allegedly cheating a 70-year-old US citizen of Indian origin of 700 US dollars along with her 55-year-old husband at the Delhi airport on Saturday. The stolen amount was 700 US dollars. (Representational image)

The Iranian couple, Fatemah Akbari and her husband Mojtaba Zolfaghari, hold refugee status from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). They allegedly approached the victim Baldev Singh, an Indian-origin US citizen, who was preparing to board his flight to America when the couple accompanied by a child struck up a conversation near Departure Gate 7. Claiming they were en route to Dubai, the couple asked Singh if he could show their child Indian currency. Obligingly, he handed them a ₹50 note, said additional commissioner of police (ACP) (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani..

“The suspects then inquired if he carried US dollars. Singh displayed nine 100 US dollar notes from his bag. The couple briefly held the cash, pretending to show it to the child, before returning the bundle. Singh realized later that the notes were swapped with only the top and bottom notes being genuine, the middle containing five ₹500 notes, seven of his 100 US dollar notes had vanished,” said ACP Rangnani.

A case was registered and Akbari was caught from a guest house in Saket while her husband fled the guest house during the raid, said ACP Rangnani.