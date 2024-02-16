 Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured

Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The incident came to light a week after a 53-year-old was killed after a part of Gokulpuri Metro station collapsed

A 26-year-old woman was injured after an iron pipe from the Subhash Nagar Metro station allegedly fell on a motorcyclist who then rammed into the woman’s scooter. The incident took place late on Wednesday evening the the Subhash Nagar area. Police said both the woman and motorcyclist were reported safe.

Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured
Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said: “An MLC was received from the hospital about the woman. There was some damage to the scooter as well. As per the statement, she does not want any legal action now”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

When asked about the incident, a DMRC official said: “An incident took place on Wednesday evening near the metro station. However, no damage was reported to us”.

The incident came to light a week after a 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a part of Gokulpuri Metro station collapsed last Thursday. Two bikes and two scooters were also damaged during the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On