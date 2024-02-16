A 26-year-old woman was injured after an iron pipe from the Subhash Nagar Metro station allegedly fell on a motorcyclist who then rammed into the woman’s scooter. The incident took place late on Wednesday evening the the Subhash Nagar area. Police said both the woman and motorcyclist were reported safe. Iron pipe from Delhi Metro station falls, woman injured

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said: “An MLC was received from the hospital about the woman. There was some damage to the scooter as well. As per the statement, she does not want any legal action now”.

When asked about the incident, a DMRC official said: “An incident took place on Wednesday evening near the metro station. However, no damage was reported to us”.

The incident came to light a week after a 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a part of Gokulpuri Metro station collapsed last Thursday. Two bikes and two scooters were also damaged during the incident.