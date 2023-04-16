‘Is it not true that…’: BJP's charges as Arvind Kejriwal grilled by CBI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam case. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Aam Aadmi Party leader of bringing “an era of corrupt governance” through the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference.(ANI)

Referring to Kejriwal's video statement earlier in the day, Patra said the Delhi CM claims he loves India but he actually loves his position. Patra also took a dig at the Opposition unity – after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's show of solidarity to Delhi CM on the CBI probe – claiming it to be “bhrastachariyo ki baraat”.

“The CBI is here to investigate who was the kingpin of Delhi excise scam….is it not true that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s former secretary accepted before the magistrate that in 2021, the changes in the policy were done at Kejriwal’s residence…this calls for questioning?” Patra said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar. Sisodia, as then excise minister, had piloted the policy.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji thinks just because he has not left any traces at the crime scene, he is absolved of the charges,” Patra alleged, adding that the Delhi CM was involved in the case “wearing Sisodia’s gloves” but now it's time the hands behind the “massive corruption” in the policy should be revealed.

Patra also maintained that AAP’s communication strategist Vijay Nair has a key role in the whole case. Referring to Nair’s name in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet, Patra said Nair attempted to set up a meeting between businessman Sameer Mahendru and Kejriwal, which calls for an investigation. “ Did you Facetime Sameer Mahendru or not?” Patra asked, rubbishing Kejriwal’s claims that federal agencies were being “misused” against him.

“Just because you are CM, a VIP, shouldn't you be probed? Patra further slammed the Delhi CM, alleging a series of charges.

He also alleged that the AAP government’s excise policy has caused ₹3,000 crore loss to Delhi and further asked if AAP’s liquor policy was so good then why it was scrapped. He also demanded Kejriwal’s answers on whether liquor wholesalers' commission was increased from 2% to 12% and if AAP also took a portion of it. “Why did you raise the commission”? Patra targeted the Kejriwal-led AAP government while asking a series of questions including why wasn’t the then excise commissioner’s recommendations on the policy considered while implementing the policy.

