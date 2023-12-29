Israeli embassy low-intensity blast case: Police looking for ‘person of interest’

Investigators were looking for a man, who arrived near Tuesday’s low-intensity blast site close to the Israeli embassy in an auto-rickshaw from South Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and left in another three-wheeler minutes before the explosion, a police officer aware of the development said. The low-intensity blast scene. (HT PHOTO)

The officer underlined it was “premature” to confirm or deny the man was the main suspect as his identity could not be established until late Thursday night. Based on the scrutiny of CCTV footage, the man was found to be among at least 12 people around the site ahead of the blast.

“Among the other people seen around the site included two men riding a motorcycle and a scooter minutes before the explosion. The identities of some of them and their antecedents have been verified. They did not appear to be the persons of our interest. Since the identity of the man seen in the two autos is not established, he is a person of interest,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The first auto was traced and its driver was questioned. The driver confirmed the passenger de-boarded his auto at Prithviraj Road. He was unaware the man boarded another auto-rickshaw after he dropped him. Efforts to identify the other auto that left towards India Gate with the passenger was on, said the officer.

A second police officer said the facial recognition system was being used for the people seen around the site, especially Prithviraj Road and near the Israeli embassy, before and after the blast.

Investigators were also scanning CCTV footage of previous days and weeks to ascertain if suspects visited the two sites for reconnaissance.

Police have recorded statements of at least eight people even as they are yet to receive reports on forensic examination of the exhibits from the explosion site. No first information report has been registered yet.

The low-intensity blast took place nearly 250 metres from the Israeli embassy in the high-security Lutyens’ zone. No damage to life or property was reported. Multiple units of the Delhi Police and other anti-terror agencies such as the National Investigation Agency scoured the area for clues.

A single-page letter typed in English addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found at the spot, citing Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli embassy called the low-intensity blast a “possible terror attack”, and asked Israeli citizens to avoid public places or crowded events. Police increased security at the embassy and sounded a high alert.