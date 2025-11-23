Jackals escape enclosure at Delhi Zoo; search teams deployed

At least four jackals escaped their enclosure at the National Zoological Park in Delhi on Saturday morning, triggering an urgent search operation across the forested belt behind the animal enclosures, officials aware of the matter said. The incident occurred between 10 and 11am and renewed concerns over the zoo’s preparedness and recurring lapses in animal management. Zoo authorities did not issue any statement or respond to queries from HT. (File photo)

Zoo authorities did not issue any statement or respond to queries from HT, but multiple officials, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the jackals breached the enclosure from the rear, away from visitor pathways, and entered the dense forest patch forming the zoo’s boundary. This prevented any immediate threat to visitors, who remained largely unaware of the breach.

However, confusion persisted over the number of animals that escaped. While one official said at least four jackals had breached the enclosure, a second official said that around 10 may have escaped.

“The breach was seen around 10am, and teams have been deployed to search for the missing animals. The enclosure had a small gap in the fencing towards the back or rear end of the enclosure from where the golden jackals likely escaped,” an official said, asking not to be named. The jackal enclosure is secured with high wire mesh fencing and includes burrows, shaded areas and shelter. Officials said the breached section is being inspected.

“No jackal has moved towards the visitor area. All signs show they exited through the back and entered the forest belt,” another official said, adding that the animals may still be within the zoo’s boundaries.

The escape comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the zoo’s animal welfare and management practices. In September 2025, Shankar, the African elephant whose condition had drawn global concern, died amid allegations of chronic mistreatment. In 2020, a female gharial’s carcass was found three days after her death, with an internal inquiry holding five staff members negligent. The report noted putrefaction and maggots on the body, indicating monitoring and veterinary lapses.

In 2019, the zoo informed the Central Zoo Authority that a veterinary officer had prematurely declared a nilgai dead without conducting mandatory checks. In November 2022, stray dogs entered the premises and killed three deer, including two endangered hog deer and a sika deer.

Zoo staffers are currently combing the forested strip behind the enclosure to locate and return the jackals before they disperse further.