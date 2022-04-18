Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace

Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. “In order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area, the Aman Committee meeting was organised in Jahangirpuri police station at 1.30pm. All members were asked to appeal to their respective communities to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours," news agency ANI quoted deputy commissioner of police (North West) Usha Rangnani as saying.

On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas. The meeting was organised by Rangnani with the members of Aman Committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar to maintain peace in the area.

"They were assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police," said Rangnani.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, meanwhile, said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

"No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Several politicians and social media users had alleged that some people tried to hoist a flag on a local mosque in Jahangirpuri which led to stone-pelting and violence. Clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian were injured.

He said four teams of forensics examined the spot on Monday and a total of 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles.

Noting that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, Asthana appealed to people to ignore them.

"We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation," he said.

A sub-inspector was shot in his hand by the rioters. In the First Information Report, police alleged the rioters used guns, swords, and pelted stones

