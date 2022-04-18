Peace bodies work with police to calm simmering tension
- According to the police, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani members of the Aman Committees of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar participated in the meeting.
The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a meeting of the Aman (peace) Committees to ensure lasting peace in Jahangirpuri after nine people were injured in stone pelting and shooting during communal violence in the area on Saturday evening even as a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
“During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. They were also assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police,” said Rangnani.
The committee members were also urged to counter rumours and misinformation, and asked to remain vigilant against the activities of mischievous or anti-social elements, the police said. They were also requested to keep in touch with the police and immediately report anything suspicious, they said.
BJP councillor from Adarsh Nagar, Garima Gupta, alleged that she was not allowed to speak at the meeting.
“We were happy that the meeting was called. But I was not allowed to speak there. I raised the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the area. The incidents of crime are on a rise in the area because of these people. But I wasn’t allowed to speak. The DCP said that I was deviating from the topic and asked me to speak separately,” she said.
Gupta said, “The meeting lasted for less than 10 minutes. Why was it called, when they didn’t want to listen to us?”
The DCP said the meeting was called for restoration of peace, not discussing irrelevant issues.
“It was a meeting about restoring peace, not about discussing completely irrelevant issues. I know how our men controlled the situation in the area. I requested the councillor to be precise and remain focused on the immediate issues,” DCP Rangnani said.
How an altercation became a riot: FIR records escalation of violence
A local Muslim man, Mohammad Ansar, 35, and three-four people from the community, engaged in an altercation with the participants of a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening that led to rioting and violence in north west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, according to an FIR registered by a local police officer. Representatives of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind met deputy commissioner Usha Rangnani on Sunday, and said that the police investigation prima facie appears to be targeting a particular community.
Yamuna pollution levels bounce past limit again
Pollution levels in the Yamuna river continued to fluctuate over the weekend, impacting operations at two key water treatment plants in the Capital, officials of the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday. The Delhi water utility has, as a result, asked Haryana to increase the water flow at two canals in the city to flush pollutants out. Ammonia levels in the Yamuna on Thursday were five times above the maximum treatable limit of 0.9ppm.
Autos, taxis in Capital on strike today to protest fuel price hikes
Residents of Delhi are likely to have a hard time finding autos and taxis (including those linked with ride-hailing services) on Monday, with several unions calling for a strike, demanding that CNG prices be subsidised and fares be revised. The unions said “all” autos and taxis, including those on aggregator platforms like Ola and Uber, will join the strike and keep their vehicles off the road all day.
Robbers strike at finance firm’s office in Ludhiana, flee after manager raises alarm
Three masked men attempted to rob the office of a finance company's office in Raikot on Saturday. The manager of the firm, Randhir Singh, said that the robbers asked him to handover the keys of the almirah to them. After Singh raised the alarm, the accused fled. The robbers' aides were keeping watch outside the office, he added. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused.
SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab, says Supreme Court orders not being implemented
The Haryana government is considering filing a contempt of court petition against neighbouring Punjab for not implementing the Supreme Court's January 15, 2002, and June 4, 2004, orders to complete the remaining portion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. On April 5, the state assembly had passed a resolution during a special one-day session asking the Centre to take measures for the construction of the SYL canal in compliance with apex court directions.
