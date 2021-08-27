Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to reopen with 50% attendance from Aug 31

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on Friday decided to reopen the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for classes 9 to 12, with up to 50% attendance, from August 31 (Tuesday). All classes will be held while adhering to the Covid-19 protocols in the respective states and union territories where schools have been allowed to reopen, the samiti said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the samiti said, “Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to reopen the JNVs up to 50% capacity, in a phased manner for classes IX to XII (9 to 12), as per the notification of States/UTs which have permitted reopening of schools by following approved SOP for opening schools. Students will be permitted to attend classes and stay in the hostel only with parent consent. The provision of online education will also continue,”

“Arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling,” it added.

There are over 660 JNVs across the country run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of education.