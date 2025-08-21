JNU bars two ex-students for casteist graffiti in library

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, on Wednesday, barred two former students from entering the campus after they were found guilty by the proctor of being involved in inscribing casteist slurs and derogatory remarks on a desk at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. (PTI)

In an official notification dated August 20, the university said, “A serious incident has occurred on campus involving derogatory caste-based remarks in the library. The administration strongly condemns such an act which violates JNU’s ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony in the campus.”

Taking cognizance of the situation, the university took action by declaring the two students ‘out of bound’ with immediate effect.

An office order issued by the Chief Proctor confirmed that both individuals had been held guilty of writing the casteist remarks.

The university also warned that anyone found sheltering the two students in the premises would face strict disciplinary action.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU), on Monday, submitted a complaint to the Chief Librarian of Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library regarding the incident. and had approached the Vasant Kunj Police Station to lodge an FIR. The union provided CCTV footage and other evidence, urging the police to take action.