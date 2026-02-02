New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University has rusticated five PhD students, including four JNU Students' Union office-bearers, for two semesters after they were found guilty of vandalising Facial Recognition Technology access gates at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library on November 21, 2025. JNUSU office-bearers among 5 students suspended for vandalising library

According to the suspension letter seen by PTI, the students identified as Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Aditi Mishra, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar have been declared "out of bounds" from the entire campus with immediate effect and fined ₹20,000 each.

When contacted, the JNU administration confirmed that suspension letters have been issued to the students but declined to comment on the contents of the letter.

University proctorial inquiry letters stated that the group "forcibly pulled out the cameras and camera stands installed on the machines," ignoring the pleas of the security personnel to stop.

According to the suspension letters, the inquiry found that JNUSU president Aditi Mishra and Vice-president Gopika Babu led the vandalism, while Joint secretary Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar dismantled panels from the library.

The notice served to Gopika Babu says that she "stood on the dismantled panels and delivered a provocative speech justifying the act of vandalism" and "sloganeered in the library premises, disrupting the smooth functioning."

The university stated that two female security guards sustained injuries "leading to blood loss" during the incident. The damaged FRT system was installed at an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, the suspension letter stated.

Further, it stated that the students have been held guilty under the University's Statute, which covers acts of violence, damage to property, and disruption of academic functioning. The notices further warned that anyone providing shelter to the rusticated students in campus hostels will face disciplinary action.

The letter stated that the rustication spans the Winter and Monsoon semesters of 2026. The students have been directed to deposit the fine within ten days and submit the receipt to the Chief Proctor's Office.

