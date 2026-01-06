'Cannot be labs of hate': JNU admin vows strictest action after ‘provocative slogans' against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Though the university admin said an FIR has been lodged in the matter, police have confirmed that an FIR is yet to be registered.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has vowed the strictest action against students found raising objectionable slogans against Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter," the university administration said in a post on X.

Amid the ongoing row over ‘provocative slogans’ raised against PM Modi and Amit Shah, the Jawaharlal Nehru University adiminstration on Tuesday vowed strictest action against involved students, saying the institution cannot be allowed to be converted into "laboratories of hate".

The JNU administration said that universities are centres for innovation and cannot be "permitted to be converted into laboratories of hate".

"Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right. But any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances," it said, adding the students involved in the incident will face disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment.

The university authorities were speaking after a protest in the campus on Monday evening sparked row after several students raised objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The objectionable slogans were allegedly raised over the denial of bail by the Supreme Court to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Earlier in the day, the JNU administration wrote a letter to the Delhi Police saying certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans at the event that were in direct contempt of the Supreme Court and reflect a "wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and established norms of civil and democratic discourse".

It named several students, including current Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU said there was an “organised attempt to defame the institution and intensify the persecution of students”, adding that the Monday event was held against the Jan 2020 violence that unfolded in the campus.