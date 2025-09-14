Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

JNUSU organises march in support of jailed activists

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 01:04 am IST

The protest drew participation from several relatives of the accused, including Umar Khalid’s father.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday held a “freedom march” from Ganga Dhaba to Sabarmati Dhaba, expressing solidarity with student activist Sharjeel Imam, former JNU scholar Umar Khalid, and others jailed in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The march a day after the Supreme Court adjourned by a week the hearing on their bail pleas.

Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid

The protest drew participation from several relatives of the accused, including Khalid’s father. Placards and slogans at the march highlighted what students described as the prolonged and unjust incarceration of those charged under conspiracy allegations linked to the 2020 communal violence.

“More than five years have passed since Umar, Sharjeel, Meeran, Gulfisha, and others have been wrongfully incarcerated by the BJP-RSS regime. Yet again, their bail pleas have been rejected,” JNUSU said in a statement, demanding their immediate release and accusing the government of suppressing dissent.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / JNUSU organises march in support of jailed activists
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On