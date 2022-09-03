John Varghese’s extended term as Stephen’s principal illegal: Delhi University

Delhi University (DU) has written to the chairman, supreme council and governing body of the St. Stephen’s College, saying that its principal John Varghese has been continuing illegally in the post since March 2021 as the college did not follow provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations while extending his term.

The varsity said that the appointing authority of St. Stephen’s College did not pay any attention to the provision of UGC regulations while extending the term of John Varghese’s appointment as principal for another term. Calling Varghese’s reappointment as principal illegal, the university has sought compliance from the supreme council and governing body.

In a letter dated August 22, Naresh Kumar, the assistant registrar (colleges), said that the university had reviewed details pertaining to the initial appointment of John Varghese as college principal in 2016 and extension of his appointment for another term by the college’s Supreme Council. Kumar added that after examination of the issue in terms of relevant UGC regulations, it has found that the Supreme Council of the college had violated due processes and procedures.

As per rules, the term of appointment of a principal is five years with eligibility for reappointment only after due process of selection. Varghese first took charge as the principal in March 2016. DU said that the due process was not followed for his reappointment as principal in March 2021, hence Varghese’s continuation after completion of his tenure was illegal.

“…..the Supreme Council of St. Stephen’s College has not followed due processes and procedures envisaged under the relevant UGC Regulations. The decision taken by the Supreme Council of the College in extending the term of appointment of Dr. John Varghese as Principal for another term is ab-initio null and void. Therefore, the continuation of Dr. John Varghese as Principal after completion of the tenure is illegal,” said the assistant registrar (colleges) while seeking compliance.

In July this year, Nandita Narain, a mathematics professor at St. Stephens College and a member of the college GB, also wrote to the chairman of the governing body seeking clarity on whether the college had followed the UGC and Delhi University-mandated procedures for the initial appointment and subsequent re-appointment of John Varghese as principal. The vice-chancellor and registrar of Delhi University were also apprised about the matter.

As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018, adopted by and incorporated under Ordinance XVIII of the university, a college principal shall be appointed for a period of five years, extendable for another term of five years on the basis of performance assessment by a committee appointed by the university. The committee should have a nominee of the vice-chancellor and a nominee of the chairman, UGC. DU said that the appointing authority of St. Stephen’s College did not pay any attention to these regulations.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that Varghese’s five-year term came to an end in 2021 and the college did not take up a plea for the second reappointment as per UGC rules. As a result, his continuation as the principal after the end of the first tenure is illegal. “The university has clearly stated that his re-appointment as principal after March 2021 is illegal. If the appointment of a principal is declared illegal, the college should appoint a new principal,” said Gupta.

He added that colleges were bound to follow the UGC’s norms and the funding agency could enquire into the matter. “UGC regulations are sacrosanct for us. No university has the power to vitiate UGC regulations. All colleges are bound to follow the conditions laid down in UGC regulations,” said Gupta.

St. Stephen’s governing body chairman PC Singh did not respond to an email seeking comments. Varghese could not be contacted as calls, a text message and an email sent to him went unanswered.