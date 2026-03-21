New Delhi, Three prominent journalists' organisations on Saturday condemned the alleged "manhandling" and use of "excessive force" during the sealing of the premises of news agency United News of India here following a high court order. Journalists' bodies condemn 'manhandling', use of 'excessive force' in sealing UNI premises

In separate statements, the Press Club of India , the Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women's Press Corps said "undue haste" was shown in implementing a high court order cancelling the allotment of land to UNI, and journalists were allegedly "manhandled" in the process on Friday evening.

The PCI said several journalists at the news agency claimed they were physically removed by the Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel from their workplace "by use of force", and were not even allowed to collect their personal belongings.

"The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists while at work at the United News of India premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute," the PCI said.

The PCI also condemned in the "strongest possible" terms the "highhandedness unleashed on the journalists, including women workers," by the authorities.

The EGI said even before the order was made available on the court's website, a force of hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel had arrived at the UNI's premises and journalists, including female staff, were forcibly evicted while they were carrying out their duties.

While the Guild said it does not question the need to implement the high court order, what was disturbing was the lack of due process, and the manifestly excessive display of force by the authorities in executing the court's directions.

The IWPC said that while the judicial process has taken its course, leading to the recent high court order, what was "extremely disturbing" was the manner in which the police force behaved with the journalists present at the office.

"The move to clear the UNI premises on that day itself saw the police act in a manner that, according to those present, was high-handed, rough and undignified. Women journalists were not spared either, it is said," the IWPC said.

While the legalities of the case and the high court's decision are in the public domain and understandably follow a trajectory, "it is shocking" that the newsroom of one of the oldest and most respected media institutions in the national capital is witness to such scenes, it said.

"These diminish the institution, endanger freedom of the press and can be seen as a lapse, particularly with regard to the safety and dignity of women in the profession," the IWPC said.

The UNI premises were sealed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Land and Development Office on Friday following a high court order a move the media organisation termed as an "unprecedented atrocity" and "attack on freedom of media".

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