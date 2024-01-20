Judicial custody of Sisodia, Singh extended till Feb 3

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh till February 3 in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. HT Image

Both Singh and Sisodia were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier in the case. Police officers told the court that the accused could not be produced physically due to security reasons and shortage of police personnel.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved orders on the bail application moved by Sarvesh Mishra, an alleged associate of Singh, in the same money laundering case. Mishra was named as an accused, along with Singh, in the fifth supplementary charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mishra had moved a bail application moved earlier this month saying that he was cooperating with the investigating agency. He submitted that he had been summoned by the agency on various occasions and had appeared before the agency without fail.

Mishra also argued that despite him joining the investigation on various occasions, ED had proceeded to file the fifth charge sheet without taking him into custody. He further submitted that the investigation regarding him was complete, and no purpose would be served by taking him into custody.

ED had submitted that the bail application may be decided in accordance with the guidelines established by the Supreme Court in the case of Satender Kumar Antil (2021).

Special judge MK Nagpal, after hearing the arguments on the bail, reserved its orders. The court will now pronounce its orders on January 24.

ED had alleged that Mishra had received money to the tune of ₹2 crore on behalf of Singh from an associate of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora.