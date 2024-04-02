June 30 set as new deadline to tag properties: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to extend the deadline for mandatory geotagging of properties in the city by another three months with the fresh date being June 30. Only 316,000 property owners have geotagged their properties by March 31, which was the previous deadline, senior MCD officials have said. Over the last four months, MCD has been running a drive to get all the properties in the city geotagged, but has received a tepid response. (HT Archive)

According to the municipal estimates, Delhi has more than three million buildings, but only 1.3 million properties are registered with the corporation. On December 7 last year, the corporation set a target to complete the geotagging of at least 1,500,000 homes by January-end, but the response remained lukewarm. Earlier, HT reported that around 2.1 lakh properties were geotagged by February 29 and 95,000 properties were tagged by January end — the two previous deadlines.

Geotagging of properties refers to assigning a unique latitude-longitude to a property on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map. Over the last four months, MCD has been running a drive to get all the properties in the city geotagged, but has received a tepid response.

In an official order issued by the accessor and collector department on Monday, the civic body has said, “It has come to the notice of the corporation that a large number of taxpayers were unable to geotag their properties at MCD portal due to various technical glitches or other reasons.”

The order, signed by accessor and collector Veer Singh Yadav, added, “In order to give one more opportunity to the tax payers, it has been decided to extend the last date of geotagging of properties by the taxpayers to June 30, 2024. If taxpayers fail to geotag their property, they can not avail the rebate on the lumpsum payment of tax by June 30 in the current financial year 2024-25.”

MCD provides an incentive of 10% rebate in property tax for early filing in its first quarter and it receives a significant chunk of early taxes due to this rebate. In this financial year, property tax collection till June 2023 was ₹1,113 crore.