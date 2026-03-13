New Delhi, Three persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the Narela Industrial Area of outernorth Delhi, an official said on Friday. Juvenile among three held following encounter in Delhi's Narela

The accused, identified as Akshay Panchal alias Taxi , Mayank Sharma , and a 16-year-old juvenile, were wanted in cases related to attempt to murder and Arms Act violations, he said.

The arrests were made on March 12 when police received specific intelligence about the movement of the suspects, a senior police officer said.

A trap was laid near the road behind the Chemical Market adjacent to the Urban Extension Road-II in the Narela Industrial Area around 4.50 pm.

"Three persons arrived at the spot on a white motorcycle. When the police team attempted to intercept them, two of the accused opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape," a senior officer said.

Police said Akshay Panchal and Mayank Sharma fired two rounds each at the team. Police personnel retaliated in self-defence and fired three rounds towards the accused.

During the exchange of fire, Akshay Panchal sustained a bullet injury on his left knee and was shifted to Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment. The other accused, Mayank Sharma and the juvenile, were apprehended at the spot.

A crime team and forensic unit were called to inspect the scene and relevant evidence was collected and preserved, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with sections of the Arms Act, police said.

During the operation, police recovered two country-made pistols, live and empty cartridges and two mobile phones from the accused. The motorcycle used by them was also seized and was found to be stolen and fitted with a fake number plate.

Police said Akshay Panchal, a resident of Narela, was wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at Narela Industrial Area police station and Arms Act case registered at Narela police station.

Mayank Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, was also taken into custody, while the juvenile has been apprehended in accordance with legal procedures, they added.

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