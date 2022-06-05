Delhi minister's rebuke to officials in video tweeted by Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared a video on Twitter that captures Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot’s rebuke to some officials in the national capital. The reprimand came after the public - at a government office - faced inconvenience because air conditioning was not ensured, a tweet by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party suggested.

“Should we get the ACs removed in your rooms?” Gahlot is heard asking an official in the 59-second clip. He is surrounded by several officers and cops. “ACs will work in your room, that’s great. But the public will bear the heat?” the 47-year-old AAP leader further says, and asks who is the SDM (sub district magistrate).

He then quizzes the SDM over the matter. “Have you followed up with anybody? Please show me how many letters you have written?” As the official responds, the minister further says: “Please remove the ACs from their rooms,” he is heard telling.

In a tweet, the transport minister wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal Ji says that it is our duty to provide facilities to the public. And if the public is upset, then appropriate action will also be taken.”

The AAP post that had the video read: "Delhi government ministers @kgahlot furious at the officers after seeing the AC shut down for the public." The Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has often promised people about a change in the way government officials have been functioning.

About a week ago, the chief minister had showered praise on Delhi transport commissioner Ashish Kundra as he travelled by a government bus. "We are a people centric govt. Our officers, ministers and MLAs are working constantly amongst people. A rare sight to see transport commissioner of a state travelling by state bus to take first hand view from travellers on the problems being faced by them," Kejriwal had tweeted.

