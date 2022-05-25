Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city’s most popular transit system.
The move comes a day after the state government inducted 150 electric buses into the city’s fleet, taking its strength to a record 7,200.
The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
“In order to encourage the use and adoption of public transport system and to have feedback and ideas for further improvement of our public transport system, the officers of the transport department and DTC (both Group A & B) must take at least one bus journey per week and provide their feedback…,” said the order issued by Neeraj Bharti, special commissioner (transport), on Wednesday.
State transport minister Kailash Gahlot kicked off the new practice on Wednesday, interacting with passengers on a few of the newly launched e-buses.
On Tuesday, when these e-buses were rolled out by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot, chief secretary Naresh Kumar, additional chief secretary Satya Gopal and transport commissioner Ashish Kundra had travelled on one of the buses from Indraprastha depot to Raj Ghat depot.
“It has been the endeavour of the Delhi government to provide safe, affordable, convenient, and an efficient public transport system with the objective to decongest traffic as well as reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. There is already a fleet of 7,000-plus buses operated by the transport department of Delhi and, recently, low-floor electric buses (e-bus) are also being added to the fleet of the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses,” the order added.
After every ride, officers have been asked to file their findings, on aspects such as general cleanliness and maintenance of buses; availability of marshal on the bus; behaviour of driver and conductor, observation of bus lane discipline by the driver, stopping the bus at designated bus stop, issue of over speeding or dangerous driving or overtaking by the driver and bus availability on time.
“There is no other way to constantly improve, than from the feedback we give ourselves. It is expected that such an initiative will spread the message that shifting to sustainable public transport is a lifestyle change for betterment of health of citizens and environment,” Gahlot said on Wednesday.
The DTC and cluster buses together carry about 4.2 million people every day, while the Delhi Metro carries about 2.3 million passengers. Delhi currently has a bus fleet of over 7,205, including both DTC and cluster buses.
There are at least 10 million registered vehicles in Delhi and in addition to these, the city sees millions of vehicles coming in or crossing from neighbouring cities.
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty. According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Fix waterlogging or face action, Ggm civic body warns officials
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Wednesday said that the civic body will take action against its executive engineers (XENs) “if there is waterlogging in their respective areas”. The move came after an internal meeting was held virtually on Wednesday to discuss issues related to waterlogging as well as preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, said officials.
Sangrur LS bypoll on June 23; litmus test for AAP
The bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 23, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. Chief Electoral officer S Karuna Raju said that with the ECI announcement of the bypoll, the model code of conduct is in place in the constituency. The constituency includes three districts— Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla.
