delhi news

Kejriwal hands over 1cr cheques to families of two more front-line workers who died of Covid

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of 1 crore to the families of two more Covid front-line workers, who had died of the disease after contracting it in the line of duty
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of 1 crore to the families of two more Covid front-line workers, who had died of the disease after contracting it in the line of duty. With this, the total number of families to have received the compensation is now 39.

As part of another scheme being run by the Delhi government, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday provided financial assistance amounting to 3.18 crore to 488 construction workers in the city.

Kejriwal on Thursday went to meet the families of Om Pal Singh, principal of the government boys’ senior secondary school Kalyanpuri, who had died of Covid-19 after having contracted it while working in one of the hunger relief centres. He then visited the family of Raj Kumar, a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital, who had also died of Covid-19.

“The past one year has been tough on all of us. But during this one year, amid the pandemic, our Covid warriors fought the battle from the front for the people of Delhi. Today, I visited the families of late Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar and handed over cheques of 1 crore each to their kin. The loss that these families have suffered is insurmountable, but I hope that this financial assistance will bring them some relief,” Kejriwal said.

So far, the Delhi government has given the 1 crore compensation each to the families of 19 Delhi Police personnel, six Delhi fire service personnel, one each from the Indian Army, BSF and IB and 11 corona warriors (government schoolteachers, civil defence volunteers, security guards, doctors and so on).

The Delhi government on Thursday expedited the process of disbursing claims to 488 construction workers, granting them 3.18 crore under various schemes. Sisodia, who is also the city’s labour minister, handed over cheques to construction workers present at an event organised at the Delhi Secretariat.

“The labour department has streamlined the way funds are disbursed under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Disbursements and aid earlier used to get stuck, but the Delhi government has now expedited this entire process,” Sisodia said.

“Delhi is one of the first states which proactively distributed 10,000 each as Covid relief benefits to all registered construction workers. Till date, more than 48,000 construction workers have received the amount,” he said.

On Thursday, 181 beneficiaries received aid under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 beneficiaries under the pension scheme.

“Every construction worker of Delhi should have the confidence that my government stands with me in times of need. People of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government,” Sisodia said.

Applicants under this scheme do not have to stand in long queues at government offices, he said. The applicant only needs to call 1076 and a person from the department will pay a home visit to finalise the documentation process. Once that is complete, the applicant will receive a message that their registration is completed.

Kusum, the wife of a construction worker who received 30,000 under the maternal health scheme, said, “My husband is a carpenter. He has a problem with his leg. Upon hearing about this scheme, we visited the labour office to enquire about it. Within 10 days of filing our details, we received the amount. These funds will help us take care of our newborn daughter Divya. It will help us eat and sleep better,” she said.

