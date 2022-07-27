Kejriwal inaugurates EV charging stations at 7 bus depots

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of operational charging stations in Delhi to 1,892 having more than 2,000 charing points in total.

The charging stations inaugurated on Wednesday have been set up in bus depots of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and will be open to all owners of EVs at a cost of ₹3 per unit for slow charging and ₹10 per unit for fast charging.

The seven bus depots where these stations have been set up are Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector-2 and Dwarka Sector 8. Also, the government will provide infrastructure for EV charging at all bus depots wherever it is convenient, officials said.

“People of Delhi have started adopting electric vehicles now. With the help of “One Delhi” app, EV owners will be able to locate and track the queues at EV charging stations near them. At least 60,846 electric vehicles have been bought in Delhi since the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy in 2020. We did not expect such an overwhelming response when we made the policy. At least 25,809 EVs were bought last year, while 28,848 EVs were bought in the past seven months,” Kejriwal said at the event.

Government data showed that electric two-wheelers are attracting the most number of buyers -- there has been a 57% jump in their sales since last year, showed data available with the Delhi government. EVs account for 9.3% of all vehicles bought in Delhi in 2022, the data showed.

The Delhi government has already launched over 150 electric buses, and, by the end of 2023, another 2,000 e-buses will be added to the Delhi fleet, officials said.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the second lot of electric buses will start coming by next month (August). “We will receive 75 electric buses next month. Delhi has achieved two new milestones today; first, the launching of EV charging facilities at our bus depots, and, second, provision of EV charging for its e-2W, e-3W and electric auto owners at a price of less than ₹3 per unit (slow charging), which is the lowest rate in India. This will make EV charging more convenient and affordable for the citizens of Delhi,” he said.

Currently, there are 2,356 charging points and 234 battery swapping points in Delhi. At least, 500 charging points have been set up so far under the single window facility.

In addition, the public charging infrastructure is being further upgraded for the convenience of EV owners. For this, 100 charging stations will be built in the next three months to cover every corner of Delhi.

