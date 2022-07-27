Kejriwal inaugurates EV charging stations at 7 bus depots
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of operational charging stations in Delhi to 1,892 having more than 2,000 charing points in total.
The charging stations inaugurated on Wednesday have been set up in bus depots of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and will be open to all owners of EVs at a cost of ₹3 per unit for slow charging and ₹10 per unit for fast charging.
The seven bus depots where these stations have been set up are Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector-2 and Dwarka Sector 8. Also, the government will provide infrastructure for EV charging at all bus depots wherever it is convenient, officials said.
“People of Delhi have started adopting electric vehicles now. With the help of “One Delhi” app, EV owners will be able to locate and track the queues at EV charging stations near them. At least 60,846 electric vehicles have been bought in Delhi since the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy in 2020. We did not expect such an overwhelming response when we made the policy. At least 25,809 EVs were bought last year, while 28,848 EVs were bought in the past seven months,” Kejriwal said at the event.
Government data showed that electric two-wheelers are attracting the most number of buyers -- there has been a 57% jump in their sales since last year, showed data available with the Delhi government. EVs account for 9.3% of all vehicles bought in Delhi in 2022, the data showed.
The Delhi government has already launched over 150 electric buses, and, by the end of 2023, another 2,000 e-buses will be added to the Delhi fleet, officials said.
Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the second lot of electric buses will start coming by next month (August). “We will receive 75 electric buses next month. Delhi has achieved two new milestones today; first, the launching of EV charging facilities at our bus depots, and, second, provision of EV charging for its e-2W, e-3W and electric auto owners at a price of less than ₹3 per unit (slow charging), which is the lowest rate in India. This will make EV charging more convenient and affordable for the citizens of Delhi,” he said.
Currently, there are 2,356 charging points and 234 battery swapping points in Delhi. At least, 500 charging points have been set up so far under the single window facility.
In addition, the public charging infrastructure is being further upgraded for the convenience of EV owners. For this, 100 charging stations will be built in the next three months to cover every corner of Delhi.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics