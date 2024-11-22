Kejriwal launches ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign ahead of Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that an election campaign called “Revdi Par Charcha” will be held from November 25 to December 10 to highlight the free schemes of the Delhi government, and added that the BJP will end these schemes if it comes to power in the city in the upcoming assembly elections. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announces the ‘Rewdi par Charcha’ campaign at the AAP office in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Hitting back at Kejriwal, the BJP said that it is the job of the government to provide welfare to every citizen, and added that it will expand the scope of welfare schemes in Delhi when it comes to power here.

The Delhi assembly election is likely to be held in early 2025. The AAP has 59 seats in Delhi assembly while the BJP has seven seats.

AAP leaders said they will hold 65,000 small public meetings across the 70 assembly constituencies to highlight their schemes providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, women’s bus rides, and senior citizens’ pilgrimages.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has said on several occasions that Kejriwal gives ‘free ki revdi’ and it should be stopped...these are the free services we have provided to the people of Delhi with their tax money. If you vote for the BJP in Delhi election, the BJP will stop all these six free services,” Kejriwal said, adding that a seventh freebie will soon be launched.

“We’re introducing a seventh revdi — every woman will receive ₹1,000 per month directly in their accounts,” said Kejriwal. To be sure, the scheme was announced in the 2024-25 budget presented in the assembly in March but it has not yet been rolled out.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is the duty of every government to ensure that welfare schemes reach every citizen, but Kejriwal’s language makes it seem like he is distributing charity. If the BJP comes to power, we will implement all central government schemes in Delhi and expand the scope of welfare schemes in the state. Kejriwal has not implemented the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Vishwakarma scheme, Ujjwala Yojana, or the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Delhi due to political rivalry.” He added that there are hardly any DTC buses in Delhi worth travelling in so the free bus rides for women are meaningless.

Delhi BJP election manifesto committee chief and south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the party will reduce electricity rates besides providing free electricity, free water, and free bus rides and will also buy 10,000 buses when it comes to power in Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal increased the power rates by increasing fixed charges and imposing several surcharges. After coming to power, the BJP will reduce electricity rates further by eliminating arbitrary surcharges in electricity bills and provide free power also. People are not getting clean drinking water in Delhi. BJP will provide clean water to the public free of cost after coming to power. Similarly, free bus travel has no meaning because in 10 years the Delhi government did not buy a single bus. The 1,200 electric buses are the gift of the central government. The BJP will actually make free bus travel for women a reality by providing 10,000 buses. Similarly, the claim of free treatment in hospitals is also completely false. There are neither medicines nor doctors in the hospitals. Even the Supreme Court has criticised the government hospitals of Delhi,” said Bidhuri.