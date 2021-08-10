Kejriwal tells officials to expedite development works in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: The Delhi government has completed 613 road and street development projects in the city’s unauthorised colonies between 2013 and 2018, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the special projects in which, the statement said, he stressed on completion of works within “stipulated deadlines” as at least 237 more projects are to be completed by the end of this year.

Most street and road development works inside unauthorised colonies are done by the municipal corporations. But, contracts for development works in these colonies were issued under the Delhi government’s special projects by the Flood & Irrigation department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) between 2013 and 2018.

Delhi has nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies -- unplanned residential settlements where properties had no legal sanction to be registered on paper and transactions were not recognised until recently. In 2018, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the central government, launched a scheme for registry of properties in such colonies by bringing them under the ambit of the PM-UDAY scheme. Roughly around 6 million people -- which is around one-third of Delhi’s population -- are believed to be the residents of the city’s unauthorised colonies, according to government’s estimates.

The development works in unauthorised colonies are significant at this point because Delhi goes to municipal polls next year. Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in charge of the city government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules all three municipal corporations in the city.

“All officers should get their projects completed within the stipulated time so that the residents can get these necessities as soon as possible. Adequate funds will be provided to maintain the speed and quality of work; finance department will disburse the required amount... Irrigation and Flood Control Department and DSIIDC officials present detailed project reports of ongoing projects to CM Arvind Kejriwal,” said the statement issued by the government after Tuesday’s review meeting.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, urban development minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s chief secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers from the departments concerned, said the statement.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has unauthorised colonies in 47 assembly constituencies under its purview where a total of 784 unauthorised colonies have been earmarked. Of these, road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project works. 737 works have been taken up as of date in 535 unauthorised colonies. Officials said 441 projects have been completed and the rest are under progress.

The unauthorised colonies where the flood and irrigation department has taken up major road projects include Narela, Bawana, Timarpur, Mundka, Sultanpur Majra, Patel Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Matiala, Najafgarh, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Badarpur, Okhla, Kondli, Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Gokalpur, Vishwasnagar, Laxmi Nagar, Mustafabad, Model Town, Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Mehrauli, Seemapuri and Rohtash Nagar.

The statement further said, “Presently DSIIDC is doing development work only in 11 assembly constituencies in which, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka, Palam, Janakpuri, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Rohini, Delhi Cantt assembly constituencies are included. Apart from this, some colonies falling in Kirari, Vikaspuri, Gokulpur and Bawana assembly constituencies have been handed over to DSIIDC for doing development work. Thus, DSIIDC has been entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking development work in 352 unauthorized colonies. Out of this, construction of road and rain water drain has been completed in 172 colonies, while work is in progress in 69 colonies and funds have been released for proposed work in 111 colonies.”