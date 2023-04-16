Arvind Kejriwal to be questioned by CBI today in liquor policy case: 10 facts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before the CBI at 11 am Sunday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal is being summoned as a witness in the case in which former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 for alleged corruption. Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha has already been questioned by the ED in the case.

New Delhi, Apr 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference over being summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise police case, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)(Amit Sharma )

10 highlights of Kejriwal-excise policy case:

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have accused the Delhi government of favouring a liquor lobby while framing the 2021-22 excise policy, which now stands scrapped. According to news agency PTI, the Delhi CM is likely to be probed regarding the statements of other accused about the framing of the policy and details of a "south lobby". He may also be questioned about his involvement in the excise policy plan ahead of its approval. Ahead of his CBI questioning, the AAP boss alleged that BJP may have instructed CBI to arrest him. “They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail," he said in a video message shared on Sunday morning. "If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then there is no one in this world who is honest," he continued in the video. Kejriwal had earlier tweeted, “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts.” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is expected to accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office, along with other AAP MPs. On Sunday morning, a high-level meeting with top AAP leaders, including Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Bhagwant Maan and Raghav Chadha, was held at Kejriwal's residence to discuss the next course of action. Cops on Sunday detained AAP workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of CM Kejriwal. Security has been heightened outside the party office in Rouse Avenue and Delhi Police has announced that over 1,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters near central Delhi's Lodhi Road. Kejriwal’s summons comes close on the heels of AAP acquiring the national party status. AAP and other opposition parties have accused the Centre of ‘misusing’ central agencies to target leaders. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have come out in support of Kejriwal while opposition has been stepping up its efforts to unite against the BJP. The BJP has refuted opposition’s claims of central agencies being used to harass leaders by calling it a ‘diversion ploy’. Kejriwal is the first CM in recent times who has been asked to appear before a central agency for questioning in an investigation. (With agency inputs)

