A week after several rounds of bullets were fired at a car in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate in which Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer was travelling, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested the key conspirator who was also the assailant. Key accused in shootout at Bisnoi lawyer’s car held

Police said Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs had planned to kill advocate Deepak Khatri, 45, who has been representing Bishnoi in a few cases.

The accused, Rohit Solanki, 26, is an associate of the Rohit Godara gang and targeted Khatri over the recent gang rivalry and differences.

According to police, when Khatri was returning from a temple with his friends Rishab Kapoor, Vikas Sharma, Umesh and Sandeep in a car around 10pm on February 24, the accused Solanki fired at the car, and Sandeep suffered bullet injuries on his shoulder.

“The team analysed more than 300 CCTVs and found a few suspects roaming around. The images were matched with active members of the different gangs operating in Delhi-NCR. The probe led to the identification of Solanki, a resident of Pooth village, northwest Delhi,” DCP (north) Raja Banthia said.

“He was nabbed on Monday from his friend’s house in Majra Dabas village in northwest Delhi,” said the officer.

During the interrogation, the officer said that Solanki revealed he met gangster Kapil Mann in 2019.

“Mann provided him with Godara’s social media ID for communication. Godara, recently, directed Solanki to coordinate with one of his associates regarding the contract killing of Khatri. Recently, there have been differences between Godara-Brar and Bishnoi gangs after Bishnoi’s financier, Sukhdeep, was killed in Dubai last year, and Godara’s aide, Inderpreet, was shot dead in Chandigarh”

Police said the accused had earlier attempted to kill Khatri in Dehradun but failed.