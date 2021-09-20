Key suspect arrested in murder of former J&K legislative council member Tarlochan Singh Wazir

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested one of the two key suspects in connection with the murder of Tarlochan Singh Wazir, 67-year-old former member of Jammu & Kahsmir (J&K) legislative council and a senior National Conference leader from Jammu.

Harmeet Singh,61, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Jammu on Sunday morning. The officers said the other key suspect, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, is still at large. One pistol and a cartridge were recovered from Harmeet. The police also recovered a pen that Harmeet used to write a suicide note allegedly under pressure from Harpreet, the police said.

Earlier, the police arrested two persons –Balbir Singh alias Billa,67, and Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja, 33, in connection with the murder of Wazir, whose decomposed body was found in Harpreet’s rented flat at Basai Darapur near Moti Nagar in west Delhi on September 9. All the three arrested men are from Jammu, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Although the motive behind Wazir’s murder is still unclear, and could be ascertained only after the arrest of Harpreet, initial interrogation of Harmeet has revealed that he was instigated by Harpreet to kill Wazir. Harpreet told Harmeet that Wazir planned to kill his son and other family members, and that he had already dispatched gangsters from Punjab and Haryana to Jammu to murder his kin. On Harpreet’s instigation, Harmeet shot Wazir in his head in the Basai Darapur flat. The gun used in the crime was also supplied by Harpreet, said DCP Yadav.

Police said the murder took place on September 3, the day Wazir was scheduled to board a flight to Canada to attend a family function. He came to Delhi on a flight from Jammu on September 2, and was staying at Harpreet’s flat. Wazir’s decomposed body was found in the locked flat on September 9, after his family members in Jammu received a call from his mobile phone number with the caller claiming that he has killed the former politician. Thereafter, Wazir’s phone was switched off and its last location was traced to Delhi. Wazir’s family approached the Jammu police, who informed their counterparts in Delhi.

A murder case was registered and the investigation was handed over to the crime branch. Since Harpreet was missing, he was on the list of suspects. The police spotted Harmeet, Balbir and Rajender in the CCTV footage from around the flat. .

On Sunday, the special cell team stationed in Jammu got information that Harmeet will meet someone near the Jammu border. The team reached there and caught him. He is being brought to Delhi, officers said.

Three years ago, a police officer said quoting Harmeet’s disclosures, differences arose between Wazir and several members of a local gurdwara over a calendar, which was slated to be launched with the photograph of Guru Naka Sahib. Harmeet was an office bearer, but was removed on recommendation of Wazir. This led to an enmity between Wazir and Harmeet, the officer said.

On August 22, Harmeet came to Delhi to get his son’s Canada visa and stayed at Harpreet’s flat. Eight days later, Wazir called Harpreet and told him about his Delhi visit on September 2. Harpreet asked Harmeet to shift to a nearby hotel as Wazir may not like to live in the same flat with him.

On September 3, Harpreet went to the hotel room and told Harmeet about Wazir’s plan to kill his son and other family members in Jammu. Harpreet said Raju Ganja heard Wazir planning the murders. Harpreet instigated Harmeet again the same evening, said DCP Yadav.

“Both left the hotel room and reached the flat, where Harmeet hid inside a room. The other two men also arrived there. Wazir was sleeping when Harpreet gave Harmeet a pistol, and the latter shot him in the head. Thereafter, they locked the flat and fled,” added the DCP.

On September 9, Harpreet and Harmeet reached Gurdwara Fatehgarh. Harpreet forced him to write a three-page suicide note, sign it and put a thumb impression. Next day, they reached Jammu, where Harpreet posted the note on Facebook, before they parted ways, the DCP said.