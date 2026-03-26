Khanda Chowk Bridge closed: Delhi police issue traffic advisory | Know diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory on Thursday on the temporary closure of the Khanda Chowk Bridge in the Chander Vihar, Nangloi area. The Khanda Chowk Bridge, situated over a drain, will remain closed for a projected period of seven days starting March 26. (Representative/HT File Photo )

The closure, which takes effect from March 26, 2026, is necessitated by essential repair and resurfacing works being executed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I & FC) Department, it said.

Road closure details, duration The Khanda Chowk Bridge, situated over a drain, will remain closed for a projected period of seven days, which means until next Thursday, April 2.

This is intended to facilitate necessary structural improvements to the bridge surface and ensure long-term safety for commuters.

To manage the resulting impact on local traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police implemented specific arrangements to maintain smooth vehicle flow and minimise congestion in the Nangloi area.

Traffic diversions and alternate routes Commuters are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance and utilise the following alternate routes designated by the authorities, the advisory said.

From Nilothi towards Vikas Puri: Motorists coming from Nilothi are advised to take an alternate route via Mahadev Chowk. From there, they should proceed towards Macchi Market/DAV Public School, Vikas Puri to reach their final destinations.

Motorists coming from Nilothi are advised to take an alternate route via Mahadev Chowk. From there, they should proceed towards Macchi Market/DAV Public School, Vikas Puri to reach their final destinations. Macchi Market, Vikas Puri towards Nilothi/Chander Vihar: Traffic moving in the opposite direction is similarly advised to divert via Mahadev Chowk. Commuters should follow the route leading towards Chander Vihar or Nilothi to bypass the closed bridge. The police have also requested all motorists to remain patient, adhere strictly to traffic rules, and cooperate with personnel deployed at various intersections to ensure effective traffic management.

For real-time updates and further assistance, citizens can connect with the Delhi Traffic Police through several official channels, including WhatsApp at 87508-71493. The helpline numbers are 1095 or 011-25844444.