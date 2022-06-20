‘Kidnapped’ JNU prof shares ordeal, probe on
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping, robbery and assault after a Jawaharlal Nehru University teacher purportedly claimed in a Facebook post that he was “kidnapped” on this way back to JNU by some people.
“I survived! Was kidnapped on my way back to JNU. Suffered a trauma! had to hand over my car, my purse and my person as they were many! My credit card is stolen! My fault was that the goons didnt like JNU. They all claimed to be Modi supporters! They called me antinational! Somehow managed to reach jnu after an ordeal! I have no faith in the system. Will trust people! Goodnight! (sic)” the Facebook post by Sharad Baviskar said.
However, neither Baviskar nor the police shared the details of the incident. Officers aware of the matter on Sunday said that Baviskar lodged a complaint with the Vasant Kunj police station but the crime took place in Naraina area, which comes under the west district police. Accordingly, the complaint was forwarded to the west district police for further legal action, the officer said.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, “On his complaint a case of voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person, robbery and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 323, 365, 392 and 34 at the Naraina police station. Teams have been formed to find clues and track the alleged persons at the earliest.”
DCP Bansal, however, did not share details regarding the sequence of the events, as mentioned in Baviskar’s complaint.
When contacted Baviskar said he has filed a complaint but refused to comment or share any other details about the incident.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) expressed solidarity with Baviskar. “The JNUTA expects that the Delhi police will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest and in guaranteeing the safety and security of Prof Baviskar and his family. The JNUTA also expects that the JNU administration will take up the redressal of Prof. Baviskar’s grievance with the police in all sincerity,” the association said in a statement.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
