Kidnappers make ransom call after killing their friend in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted from Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi and stabbed to death by two of his friends, who then called up his family to demand a ransom of ₹2 lakh for his safe release, police officers aware of the case said on Tuesday. The call records were analysed on September 22, and the location of Nitin, Sachin, and Arun was found to be in Ghaziabad, police said. (Representational image)

The officers said that one of the accused has been arrested, while a search is on for the other suspect.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the arrested accused, identified as Sachin Kumar, 24, a resident of Ghaziabad, was in dire need of money, and roped in Arun Kumar, a resident of Badaun, to target their friend Nitin Kumar because he had property to his name.

Police said Sachin was arrested from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Monday, while police teams are searching for Arun.

Giving details of the case, Tirkey said Nitin, a resident of Johripur in Karawal Nagar, left his house on September 19 at around 5.30pm without saying anything. The next day, the officer said, Nitin’s sister Geeta Chaudhary received a message, demanding that the family pay ₹2 lakh as ransom for his safe return.

Upon receiving the ransom message, the family approached the police, who registered a case of kidnapping for ransom, Tirkey said.

Police said the family and officers conducted negotiations with the kidnappers on September 20 and 21, while simultaneously, all of Nitin’s friends — including Sachin and Arun — were questioned, and police obtained the call detail records of the victim to identify the suspects.

The call records were analysed on September 22, and the location of Nitin, Sachin, and Arun was found to be in Ghaziabad, police said. When investigators then called Sachin and Arun to join the investigation, their phones were found switched off. “That’s when the two became suspects in this case. They knew that police were investigating the case meticulously, so they fled Ghaziabad,” Tirkey said.

“A probe revealed that Sachin was in need of money. He was married in 2021 and has a two-month-old daughter. He had bought a motorcycle some time ago but was unable to pay the instalments. He had further mortgaged his motorcycle for ₹40,000 recently. After his daughter’s birth, he had been facing a lot of financial difficulty,” Tirkey said.

Police then found that Sachin had fled to Sri Ganganagar, where his wife’s close friend lived. A police team apprehended him from there on Monday.

During sustained interrogation, police said, Sachin said he and Arun invited Nitin for drinks on September 19, killed him, and hid his body in a ditch in Ghaziabad. They then made the ransom call to Nitin’s family, police said.

At Sachin’s instance, Nitin’s body was recovered on Monday, police said, adding that his post mortem was conducted on Tuesday.

“Sachin said they thought Nitin’s family could easily pay them the ransom amount and they would distribute the money between themselves,” DCP said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON