Kin of Burger King murder victim blame woman for ‘death trap’

NEW DELHI Footage of the incident shows the shooters seated behind the victim, who is sitting across the woman, at a long table. (HT)

Family members of Aman Joon, a 26-year-old man who was shot dead at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night, blamed a woman accompanying Joon for “entrapping” him and causing his death, and said that they were shocked at Joon being referred to as a gangster, citing his clean record and lack of criminal history.

Delhi Police Special Cell, meanwhile, took gangster Neeraj Bawana on five-day custody remand on Thursday to ascertain if he played a role in the incident.

A relative, who did not wish to be named, said that the family was unaware of the woman’s presence in Joon’s life, but was informed by investigators that she had approached him on social media on June 11 and that they had met twice over the past 10 days.

On the day of the incident, the woman — who police have identified and are now looking for — had first called Aman to meet her early morning but cancelled the plan and called him in the evening, instead. “She asked him to come around 7am. He got ready and left home telling the family that he was going to Delhi, but she called him when he was on his way and cancelled the plan, asking him to meet in the evening instead. He returned home and left around 5.30pm. It was a trap,” the relative said.

Footage of the incident from CCTV cameras on the premises showed that two suspects were seated near the victim’s table and that a third suspect pointed to the victim for the attackers to identify him. One of the attackers wore a red T-shirt while the other wore a white shirt. Immediately after placing their food trays on the table, they are seen turning towards Joon — seated across the woman — and starting to fire. Joon fled towards the counter, jumped across it and ducked, but the shooters chased him and fired around 40 rounds, investigators said.

In the footage, the man in the white shirt was seen standing on the counter and firing at the victim.

An investigator said that the shooters used two imported guns, a 45-auto Sellier & Bellot and a 45-auto Winchester, besides a countrymade gun. One of the shooters emptied a magazine, reloaded the gun and emptied it again before taking out the countrymade pistol and continuing to fire. The woman fled as soon as the men started firing at Joon.

On Thursday morning, Joon’s family collected his body from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and transported his mortal remains to Chhochi village in Jhajjar for final rites. Police officers investigating the case confirmed that Joon had no criminal history.

Joon’s brother Deepak Joon said the murder was the result of a mistaken identity. “This is a result of a misunderstanding. Some people thought that my brother had a role to play in a murder in 2020 but he did not,” said Deepak.

In October 2020, a man identified as Shakti Singh was shot about 14 times in Chochhi village around 7pm by two men on a bike. Singh was a nephew of Neeraj Bawana’s cousin, Rambir Shokeen, a former Najafgarh MLA. Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, in a purported social media post, claimed responsibility for Joon’s murder, saying the murder was payback for his role in Singh’s murder, for which the Ashok Pradhan gang was held responsible.

“These people thought that my brother had shared Shakti Singh’s whereabouts with the people who killed him but he did not. Our family and Singh’s are neighbours and we sorted this matter out long ago. We are on friendly terms now,” Deepak Joon said.

Deepak Joon said that he and his brother were in the business of supplying bricks from Haryana to the Capital. They, along with Deepak’s wife and one-year-old son, resided in Chhochi village and made trips to Delhi to earn a living. They also owned farmland but were not able to make money off it. The siblings lost their father in an accident about 10 years ago and their mother to a heart attack about three years ago.