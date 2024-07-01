Kin of Delhi rain victims to get 10 lakh ex gratia

New Delhi Rainfall of 228mm over 24 hours on Friday left the Capital hamstrung. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The Delhi government on Sunday announced ₹10 lakh ex gratia to families of people who died due to extreme weather and rainfall on June 28, and Delhi minister Atishi directed the additional chief secretary of revenue to identify them with the help of area hospitals and police to expedite financial support to them.

The minister Atishi posted on X: “Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228mmin 24 hours. The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakhs. Directions have been given that this compensation reaches the grieving families speedily.”

The order issued by the minister on Sunday said: “It has been reported that there have been several deaths due to drowning on June 28 after the extreme rainfall. It is hereby directed that the families of those who lost their lives be provided a compensation of ₹10 lakh. ACS revenue is hereby directed to identify those who lost their loves with the support of area hospitals and Delhi Police and to immediately provide them aforementioned compensation on behalf of GNCTD.”

On Saturday, at least six more deaths were confirmed in rain-related incidents — the bodies of three labourers were recovered from a collapsed basement and three were found drowned in underpasses — taking the toll to 11.

Two minor boys reportedly drowned near Siraspur underpass in outer north Delhi on Saturday afternoon, and a 60-year-old man drowned in Okhla underpass on Friday, police said.

On Friday, two minors drowned in a five-foot-deep ditch in New Usmanpur in northeast Delhi. Police said that the boys had gone to take a bath, not realising the depth of the water. Three labourers were trapped in mud and water in the collapse of the basement of an under-construction building in Vasant Vihar. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday after a 28-hour operation.

Extreme rainfall on Friday caused widespread chaos across Delhi and surrounding regions leading to an absolute collapse on infrastructure as the roof over part of the Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed, underpasses across the city were flooded, and traffic across the city was disrupted. The spell, in which Delhi recorded 234.5mm of rainfall till Sunday morning, was the Capital’s highest for June since 1936, when 415.8mm was recorded.