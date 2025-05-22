Kitchener Lake water quality improving gradually, DDA tells NGT

New Delhi A view of the Kitchener Lake in April. (HT Photo)

Corrective measures to reviver Kitchener Lake near Dhaula Kuan have led to an improvement in water quality, and plans are afoot to find a permanent long-term solution—such as connecting it to a sewage treatment plant (STP)—the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

DDA said that even before court directions, to clean the lake based on a public petition, it issued a tender for in situ measures, such as bioremediation and cleaning of the lake.

“The concerned office of the answering respondent (DDA) had floated a tender. The previous work was awarded on August 6, 2024, with work commencing on August 16,” it said in the report dated April 20, which was submitted this week.

DDA was responding to a plea filed by Delhi resident Anil Sood last November, wherein he said the lake had turned completely green, possibly due to sewage discharge. Sood said he visited the area in 2023, after which he sent letters to the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi and DDA, but did not receive a response.

In November 2024, NGT issued notice to DDA, calling for the revival of the 66-acre-wide lake.

DDA said that the work continued till March 3 and another tender has been floated. “A new tender for providing manpower for cleaning of Kitchener Lake has been floated which is expected to be finalized by next month. Once the new tender has been awarded, the work shall be undertaken as per the terms of the new tender,” DDA said.

It said water samples from the lake picked up on January 11, February 6, March 6 and May 10 showed gradual improvement in the water quality.

“The samples indicate a reduction in suspended solids and an overall improvement in the quality of the lake water. It is pertinent to note that the level of water in Kitchener Lake is being tested against drinking water standards...,” DDA said.

For a long-term solution, DDA proposed to connect the lake to an STP installed at RR Base Hospital—located in the vicinity, adjacent to Jheel Park—as surplus water was available there.

“The area in question forms part of the Ridge and is under protected forest, where construction activities are restricted. However, laying the pipeline will involve minimal excavation without major construction. The Ridge Management Board’s approval shall be sought,” DDA said.

In 2023, DDA carried out a drive around Kitchener Lake, attempting to remove encroachments by a 100-year-old mosque, a graveyard and a school. However, the Delhi high court issued a stay, directing the DDA to refrain from further action.