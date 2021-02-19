IND USA
Members of kitty groups across Delhi-NCR are limiting the number of members to party yet be safe in 2021. (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))
Kitty parties: Limited members, sanitisers, masks make entry in 2021!

Scrumptious food, outdoor gathering, large groups, and fun games — Kitty parties used to be all this and more in the pre-Covid era
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Scrumptious food, outdoor gathering, large groups, and fun games — Kitty parties used to be all this and more in the pre-Covid era. But in 2021, there’s a stark difference in how kitty parties are being organised. We speak to members of kitty groups across Delhi-NCR to know more.

A Gurugram-based homemaker Isha Bountra shares that she recently went to a gettogether with close friends and family. “It was organised at a close friend’s showroom where we knew it was safe and hygienic. We were conscious, but everyone was like family, so we weren’t that rigid. We knew each other’s family history, whether someone was Covid-19 positive in the past or not. It was a bit scary, but we hadn’t seen each other for long, so we met at our own risk,” she says, adding, “Jo ladies kitty groups ki member hain, unki families se aap itne touch mein nahin hote, toh aap wahan jane mein thoda conservative hote ho. Kyunki aapko nahin pata kaun kaha hai... They also have reservations about resuming meet-ups. I’m part of more kitty groups but they haven’t resumed yet. Even the ones we are planning to organise will most likely have only neighbours. Our next meet will be this month as part of the couple kitty. We haven’t been to restaurants yet... Regularity aane mein bahut time lagega abhi because of Covid 19.”

Reshma Arya, who runs a boutique in the city, is part of a kitty that will be hosting its first meet since the pandemic hit. She says, “We will be meeting after a year, and couldn’t be more excited! Sabko itni boriyat ho gayi hai ghar mein iss stage pe; aur sabko pata hai ki tabiyat theek hai toh hi aana hai. Earlier, we used to have around 20 members at an event, now it will be around 12 members only. We will most likely be going to a restaurant, and are really excited as there will be a dress code and we’ll all wear matching masks! Dur dur baithke kaise games khelenge?”

Sangeeta Sahni, a Gurugram resident, says her kitty members meet once a month, and their last was at the Delhi Golf Club. “After a long quarantine, we restarted our kitty parties. It was a gettogether with nice chit chat and good food,” she shares, adding, “But we don’t play games since Covid-19, to maintain safety, and we all sit at a safe distance and order separate dishes to avoid sharing food. We plan our kitties at places where sanitisation has been done really well. Life has to move on, we have to move on, but this time we need to be a little more cautious than before.”

“Earlier, kitty parties meant lavish food and drinks, but now everything is being kept bare minimum,” says Saroj Gulati, a resident of sector 28 in Noida. She informs that her kitty parties have shifted to homes, and adds, “We meet to catch up and play cards, and we find our homes safer for this. Initially, we were very hesitant to meet due to the age factor of some of the group members. But, now we’ve started meeting twice a week with precautions. We ensure that the mask is worn by everyone present, and at all times. We avoid offering food or tea, but sanitiser is available in plenty!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

