KMC students get campus dogs vaccinated

Students of Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) conducted a campus-wide vaccination drive for all dogs in collaboration with dog services organization Stay Pawsitive (SP) on Sunday. Volunteers said each dog received two essential vaccines: an anti-rabies shot and a comprehensive nine-in-one vaccine. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Campus dogs were vaccinated and fitted with specially designed collars featuring QR codes. These codes allow anyone to access dogs’ basic information, medical history, and behavioral traits via a simple scan.

The campaign,organised by KMC’s ecology club, Bhoomi, was part of their project titled “Paws Matter”. “The members and SP had carried out a vaccination drive last year for which the cost was covered by students and faculty. This year, Stay Pawsitive is paying for both vaccines and collars,” said Vandana Chaudary, the faculty-convenor of Bhoomi and a history professor at KMC.

“I think it’s a good initiative, as it creates awareness about how the relationship between humans and animals should be. We cannot displace stray animals, and have to learn how to live with them. As the dogs do not have the abilities to solve the problem, humans should,” added Chaudary.

Volunteers from Bhoomi and Stay Pawsitive gathered at the college auditorium at 3 p.m. before fanning out across the campus to vaccinate all 23 dogs. Each dog received two essential vaccines: an anti-rabies shot and a comprehensive nine-in-one vaccine.

“By scanning the QR codes on the dogs, people will be able to view the full medical history of the dogs, including when they were last vaccinated, along with basic details such as name and gender,” said Rishu Kumar, president of Bhoomi. “They’ll also be able to see their behavioural characteristics, such as whether they are aggressive or playful,” he added.

Sandeep Sapra, 45, organisation co-founder said the total cost of the initiative was between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000. “The Supreme Court has issued stringent guidelines regarding stray animals, and we wanted the dogs to be safe and sound. That’s why we decided to sponsor the drive this year,” said Sapra.

Sapra said that each dog’s information will be permanently available on the Stay Pawsitive website under a dedicated section.Club representatives from Bhoomi will have the ability to update or modify these profiles as needed.

“There is no other solution – you cannot keep them in shelters, as if you cage them they will get irritated and will bite people when they are released. Vaccination is necessary,” said Kumar.