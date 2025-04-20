Menu Explore
‘Lady Don’ sent to Delhi police custody for teenager's murder in Seelampur

ByArnabjit Sur, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2025 02:12 AM IST

Zikra Khan, who calls herself ‘Lady Don’, was produced before judicial magistrate where police sought her custody to unravel the conspiracy

A city court on Saturday granted Delhi Police two-day custody of a 25-year-old woman who calls herself “Lady Don”, a day after she was arrested for allegedly conspiring in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area.

Zikra Khan, also known as 'Lady don'', was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur(ANI)
Zikra Khan, also known as 'Lady don'', was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur(ANI)

The woman, identified as Zikra Khan, was produced before judicial magistrate (first class) Anmol Nohria at Karkardooma Court, where the police sought her custodial remand to “unravel the conspiracy and trace the co-accused.” After hearing the arguments, the magistrate allowed the plea.

Delhi Police told the court they identified Khan as the “mastermind” of the killing, claiming she is not cooperating with the investigation. Her alleged accomplices are absconding, they said.

According to the police, attackers waylaid Kunal near a market, 50 metres from his home on Thursday evening. Police said the two stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon. CCTV camera footage of the attack confirmed their presence, with Khan also seen at the scene, according to investigators.

Kunal was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have described the incident as a revenge killing, stemming from an earlier altercation between a co-accused and one of Kunal’s associates, Laala, in early 2024.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the murder was conspired by Zikra...who resided in the same locality. They also threatened the victim and his family members with dire consequences,” Delhi Police told the court.

Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked, following consultation with senior officers.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said Khan confessed to her involvement in the murder during interrogation, reportedly seeking revenge for an alleged attack on her cousin by Laala, an associate of Kunal.

The killing triggered protests by Kunal’s family and neighbours, prompting the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police for crowd control.

Police said Khan, a resident of Seelampur who lives with her maternal family and has a two-year-old daughter.

She runs a gang in the locality and has a prior criminal record, they added.

Last month, she was arrested under the Arms Act after she posted a video on social media brandishing a pistol.

She reportedly has ties to Zoya Khan, the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, who was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell in a narcotics case in February—though police have not officially confirmed this connection.

Khan was arrested on Friday and is currently being interrogated as police continue the search for the other accused.

