Land identified for a new cricket stadium in Narela in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 50 acres of land in the Narela sub-city in northwest Delhi, along Urban Extension Road (UER) -II, where it will develop an international cricket stadium, along with a five-star hotel and a world-class medical facility, officials aware of the development said. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena (PTI)

Chairing a meeting on Narela, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena — the ex-officio chairman of DDA —on Wednesday directed the authority to further identify land parcels in the vicinity of the 50-acre plot to develop sporting infrastructure related to Olympic sports such as football and hockey. The decision, officials said, has been made to strengthen Delhi’s claims to host the 2036 Olympic Games and promote infrastructure development in the area.

A senior official in the LG secretariat said Saxena has approved a proposal to float a request for proposal (RFP) for the cricket stadium at the earliest, with a condition that the complex be completed within two years.

“Unlike the earlier practice, when DDA used to sell land for such projects, it will now be an equity partner in the project — the cost of land that will be DDA’s contribution to the whole enterprise. The LG also noted that the project will ensure recurring income to DDA,” the official said, declining to be named.

The official said the projects are also with an eye to make Narela a popular residential area — DDA has built several flats in the locality, but residents have so far shied away from purchasing property in this part of town. “The infrastructure will also generate employment and help increase footfall in the area,” he said.

A second DDA officer said that the decision to develop sports infrastructure in Narela came a month after the LG on October 9 gave his approval to provide DDA land for the development of university campuses in the area, to make it an education hub. “With the recent approvals from the LG, the Narela sub-city is set for an unprecedented boom like the national capital witnessed in East Delhi during the Commonwealth Games 2010. Various health institutions have already started functioning from the Narela area and land for a prison complex, court complex and freight complex have also been allotted by DDA to the agencies concerned,” he said, also asking not to be named.

The second official said that Saxena directed DDA to allot land for the educational cluster close to its existing housing inventory so that they can provide hostels and other accommodation facilities for students, faculty and staff.

It may be noted that plans are also afoot to develop a grain market, an eco-park for e-waste management, and a secured land fill facility (SLF) site in Narela.

Saxena has also asked officials to develop road, rail and airport connectivity in Narela, as well as expedite Metro connectivity to the area.