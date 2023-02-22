Laundering case: ED says minister Jain appointed dummy directors

It was Satyendar Jain’s money and he was the one acting behind the scenes in laundering money through Kolkata-based shell companies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi high court on Tuesday while opposing the bail application of the MLA.

Arguing against the grant of bail before justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju told the court that “dummy directors” were appointed by Jain in the accused companies involved in money laundering, adding that co-accused Vaibhav Jain was the legislator’s co-conspirator in the crime.

Jain, who was arrested by ED on May 30 last year after a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Reading out the statements of the witnesses and other accused, the ASG told the court that Jain had given the money to the co-accused for laundering, adding that otherwise he had no business to deal with the alleged accused companies.

The ASG told the court that Jain filed income tax returns for these companies, even though he claimed he had no connection with them.

The matter will next be heard on Thursday.