Lawyers across Delhi’s district courts on Monday held a sit-in protest outside court complexes against lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena’s notification allowing police officers to depose before court via video conferencing from designated police stations. Lawyers protest across Delhi against LG order allowing cops to depose remotely

Lawyers claim that the move undermines fair trial standards and possible manipulation of evidence by police. The intensified protests follows a two-day strike observed across courtrooms of trial courts of the city last week in protest against the decision.

On Monday, bar leaders and several lawyers of the Saket Court Complex agitated outside the court, blocking the road outside its main gate, sloganeering and holding placards which demanded revoking of the notification.

Anil Basoya, secretary general of the All District Courts Bar Association of Delhi, said, “The authorities will have to take back the notification, otherwise work at district courts shall remain stalled…we are not doing it for the lawyers but for our clients whom we represent and who deserve a fair trial.”

Meanwhile, at the Patiala House Courts complex, secretary Tarun Rana said, “We have not even allowed police vans or prosecutors from any investigating agencies to enter the court complex before this notification is revoked…the strike shall not be called off and will only intensify till the government takes notice.”

HT had earlier reported on how such strikes come in direct defiance of multiple Supreme Court rulings calling lawyers’ strikes illegal and unethical, obstructing justice and violating rights of litigants to access courts.