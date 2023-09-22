LG inaugurates facilities at Baansera park

The Baansera park, located near Sarai Kale Khan, is set to open for the public on Saturday, officials involved planning the green space said, adding that lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday launched a musical fountain and other facilities on a bamboo-theme at the park. Lieutenant governor V K Saxena inaugurated the musical fountain at Baansera on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Baansera, situated along the western banks of the Yamuna over an area of 28 acres, features over 15 varieties of 30,000 bamboo plants. Officials said adults visiting the park will have to purchase a ticket for ₹30, while entry for children below the age of 10 years is free.

After inaugurating the facilities at the park, Saxena said, “The people of Delhi deserve more such entertainment spots, where they can enjoy their evenings with family. We continuously try to add such spots in the city. This entire area was a complete wasteland that has been developed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) within the last six-seven months.”

Officials said musical fountain has been added at one of the three water bodies inside Baansera by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and will be operated for two shows of half-an-hour each — 6.30pm and 7.30pm — from Sunday to Tuesday.

“The fountain, funded and set up by DMRC, is equipped with digitally colour-changing LED lights, having multiple water effects and shapes with ultra-fast action jets. The fountain has day time running water features which include eight high column jets and one centre high jet, going upto 30-50 feet,” said a DDA official.