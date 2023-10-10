LG orders major reshuffle in Delhi Police ranks

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordered a reshuffle of the Delhi Police force, leading to 23 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers between the ranks of additional commissioner of police (additional CP) and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) being assigned new roles on Tuesday. Police officers aware of the reshuffle said that it’s a routine. (HT Photo)

Police officers aware of the reshuffle said it was a routine exercise.

An order issued by the home department of the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) said that 2006-batch IPS officer Vikramjit Singh, currently the additional CP of the New Delhi range, has been posted as the additional CP of the western range. Singh replaces 2008-batch IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal, who has been appointed the additional CP in Delhi Traffic Police. The position vacated by Singh, meanwhile, has been filled with the appointment of 2007-batch IPS officer Deepak Purohit, who was posted as an additional CP in the Delhi Traffic Police since July.

The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of two police districts have also been changed — 2010-batch IPS officer Sagar Singh Kalsi has been transferred from the north district to the licensing unit of the police with the same rank, while the police district’s additional DCP-I, 2012-batch IPS officer Manoj Kumar Meena, as been elevated as the new DCP (north).

2011-batch IPS officer Harendra Kumar Singh, the DCP of the outer district, has been transferred to the security unit, while 2013-batch IPS officer Jimmy Chiram, the additional DCP-I of northeast Delhi, has been elevated as the new DCP (outer).

2013-batch IPS officer Prashant Priya Gautam, who held the post of DCP in the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit, has been transferred to the traffic unit as a DCP. Gautam has been replaced by 2014-batch IPS officer Hemant Tiwari, who was posted as additional DCP-1 (New Delhi). Tiwari’s batchmate, Shashank Jaiswal, has also been sent to the traffic unit as a DCP from his previous posting of additional DCP-1 of the east police district.

Meanwhile, additional DCP-II of north district Sudhanshu Verma, a 2015-batch IPS officer, has been elevated as the DCP-I in the same district. Similarly, 2019-batch IPS officer Achin Garg has been given the charge of additional DCP-I in the east district, elevated from his previous role as additional DCP-II in the same district.

At least nine DANIPS officers, including two ACPs, have also been given the charge as additional DCPs I and II in different districts and units.

Police officers aware of the reshuffle said that it’s a routine, since many of the officers named in the list had completed their tenure of two years at their existing posting, while some were awaiting new assignments as per their previous track record.

“This was a long-due, routine reshuffle in which new faces have been given important roles,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

