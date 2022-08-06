LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report.

The LG has asked the chief secretary to immediately address the issues, officials in the LG office added.

“LG has also flagged these issues to the chief minister. Receiving recurrent complaints and requests in this regard from various missions and residencies outside the diplomatic enclave, LG has underlined that such issues, apart from inconveniencing the foreign representatives in India, also tarnish India’s international image,” a statement from the LG office said.

Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.

“Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India’s image globally,” he tweeted on Friday.

The Delhi Jal Board then issued an official report regarding the consulate, located in Greater Kailash-1, stating that there has been no disruption in water supply in the recent past in the area where the consulate general’s residence is located and the water level there is normal. “Water supply in area is available at sufficient pressure and no complaint of dirty water has been received recently,” the report prepared by the area executive engineer said.

The report added that the area junior engineer received a call at 7.45pm on Thursday from the consul’s residence. “The caller requested for water through a tanker and agreed to accept the water on the morning of August 5. Water was delivered at 8.45am (on Friday) via a tanker,” the report said, adding that the junior engineer and field staff visited the house and informed the residents that the supply will be checked during supply hours--12am to 7am-- on August 6.