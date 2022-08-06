LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue
New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report.
The LG has asked the chief secretary to immediately address the issues, officials in the LG office added.
“LG has also flagged these issues to the chief minister. Receiving recurrent complaints and requests in this regard from various missions and residencies outside the diplomatic enclave, LG has underlined that such issues, apart from inconveniencing the foreign representatives in India, also tarnish India’s international image,” a statement from the LG office said.
Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.
“Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers & dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal ji to address such matters that affect India’s image globally,” he tweeted on Friday.
The Delhi Jal Board then issued an official report regarding the consulate, located in Greater Kailash-1, stating that there has been no disruption in water supply in the recent past in the area where the consulate general’s residence is located and the water level there is normal. “Water supply in area is available at sufficient pressure and no complaint of dirty water has been received recently,” the report prepared by the area executive engineer said.
The report added that the area junior engineer received a call at 7.45pm on Thursday from the consul’s residence. “The caller requested for water through a tanker and agreed to accept the water on the morning of August 5. Water was delivered at 8.45am (on Friday) via a tanker,” the report said, adding that the junior engineer and field staff visited the house and informed the residents that the supply will be checked during supply hours--12am to 7am-- on August 6.
-
Delhi man held for attacking friend with a knife
A 35-year-old man who was out on parole has been arrested for allegedly attacking his childhood friend with a knife after he allegedly he refused to give the injured Abdulla (35) ₹500 for liquor. The incident was reported from Central Delhi's IP Estate area on July 3. Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Shweta Chauhan identified the suspect as Vikranta alias Chela, who has been convicted and sentenced to life in a murder case.
-
Fatehpuri Masjid: Delhi HC issues notices to authorities over illegal shops
The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know the Centre and the state government's stand on a plea against the alleged illegal construction of shops outside the Fatehpuri Masjid, a 17th century heritage building in Chandni Chowk. It also sought removal of illegal parking spaces outside monuments such as Turkman Gate, Ajmeri gate and Jama Masjid.
-
Delhi’s directorate of education serves termination notice to 72 teachers
Delhi government's directorate of education (DoE) on Friday sent termination notices to 72 Delhi government school teachers after the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board found that there was a mismatch between the biometrics and photographs submitted by the individuals during the DSSSB exam. According to officials, these teachers have been working in Delhi schools for at least a year on probation.
-
MCM office relocates to Sector 8
Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has relocated its main office to Sector 8 due to lack of space in its previous Sector 1 building near IMT Chowk, said officials on Friday. According to MCM officials, they moved to their new office on August 1, with most of its wings under one roof. The civic body has rented its new office, located on the third floor of the Cyberwalk building near Akash Hospital.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: MCD to distribute flags, illuminate flyovers, govt buildings
Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be co-ordinating the distribution of around 2 million nation flags under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by the central government to mark 75 years of Independence this year. The civic body plans to deploy its education department for distributing 560,000 flags while 1.5 million flags will be sent to the 12 administrative zones -- works out to about 120,000 flags per zone.
