LG Saxena directs crackdown on illegal migrants across Delhi

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena’s office on Thursday directed the Delhi chief secretary, police commissioner, and other senior officials to intensify “monitoring of illegal immigrants” in the capital. LG VK Saxena. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A letter from the LG’s office alleged that there are “reliable reports” of a “sudden spurt” in number of illegal immigrants who are falsifying documents to obtain Aadhar and voter identification cards.

The LG secretariat on Thursday wrote to the CS, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to ensure that remedial measures are taken, and asked the police to conduct a month-long drive to identify illegal immigrants.

Officials from the Delhi government, meanwhile, said that the issue of illegal immigration is being used for “political gains”.

“Hon’ble LG’s attention has been drawn to reports on social media and other reliable sources that there is a sudden spurt in the number illegal immigrants in Delhi… There are reports that efforts are underway for getting their identity documents such as Aadhar, Election ID Card, etc, prepared on the basis of fake documents and adopting manipulative process,” stated the principal secretary to the LG in the letter, which added that these documents are being claimed as citizenship documents.

“Election identity card, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them the most powerful right of democracy i.e. right to vote in our country. Giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to national security,” added the letter.

The LG’s office urged the police to conduct a month-long drive to identify illegal immigrants, especially among squatter populations, and act in coordination with central agencies. Additionally, it called for heightened scrutiny by district magistrates and divisional commissioners when verifying applications for identity documents.

“All government agencies should also ensure that no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Supreme Court,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the issue of illegal immigrants for political gains ahead of the assembly election in Delhi.

“A thorough investigation should be launched on how illegal immigrants are entering our country in the first place… If there are illegal immigrants, how many are there? This is a massive failure, and the lack of action on detentions highlights it further,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

He added that on one hand, the BJP is granting citizenship to illegal immigrants, and on the other, it is staging a “farce investigation”.