LG Saxena holds review meet to curb air pollution in Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday chaired a review meeting to assess preparedness of agencies in tackling air pollution ahead of this year’s winter season

The meeting, in which Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson MM Kutty was also present, was attended by the heads of the environment, forest and transport departments, along with the chiefs of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Traffic Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), amongst others.

At the meeting, Saxena directed the agencies to identify at least 125 buildings in the Capital where anti-smog guns could be installed by the end of October, while asking the MCD to set in place special teams which can monitor and ensure all construction and demolition sites in Delhi with an area of over 5,000 sqms and above are registered on DPCC’s dust assessment portal.

“Upon being informed that only 28% of the registered construction sites were complying with the requirements of self-audit, the LG has asked for a public awareness campaign detailing the parameters of self audit and requirements of registration to be launched by the MCD, with a deadline of October 15 for such compliance,” an official who attended the meeting said, on condition of anonymity.

An anti-smog gun is a cannon-shaped device designed to reduce air pollution locally by spraying a fine mist-like spray into the air, which can settle dust and other pollutants. To be sure, there is no scientific evidence to prove that these devices control air pollution.

The LG has also issued directions to the MCD and PWD to ensure 100% paving and greening of footpaths and central verges, with potholes and general maintenance of roads to be given priority as well. Saxena said offices will have to work under the ‘one road per zone every week’ programme to complete all such works be completed by October 15, with a list of all roads be provided to the DPCC for physical verification.

Officials said while the LG was informed that anti-smog guns were being installed at 30 buildings in Delhi, he asked for the figure to be increased to 125 by the end of the month. “The LG has asked for anti-smog guns to be installed on these buildings by end of October, 2022. He has also directed that all such private and public sites be identified in the capital, so that the CAQM could issue a mandatory order for installation of the modified anti-smog guns,” the official added, stating the LG will hold another review meeting by the end of October.