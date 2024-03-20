LG writes to CM over pollution levels in Delhi, AAP hits back

A day after data from Swiss firm IQAir revealed that Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital city in 2023, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to take concrete steps on this front, accusing the state government of taking a “lackadaisical approach” to address the city’s air quality. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to take concrete steps to tackle air pollution in the national capital. (ANI PHOTO)

“This dubious distinction is a matter of shame and collective concern… I am sure that this report card of nine years of your government is not one which you would be proud of,” he wrote.

Saxena also warned that he would not “stand as a spectator”.T

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back and said it “condemned” the language used by the LG in the letter, adding it has undertaken numerous initiatives in the last few years to tackle air pollution.

“It is imperative to highlight that, according to the Economic Survey, pollution levels in Delhi have witnessed a notable decrease of 30-35% compared to levels recorded in 2016,” AAP said in a statement, adding that the government was committed to enhancing the quality of life of its citizens.

Pointing towards pollution in the Yamuna, Saxena wrote: “...this underscores the lackadaisical approach of the city government to address air quality. Any self respecting leader would have owned up the responsibility for the same and would have taken concrete steps to address this concern by taking definitive steps and bold measures. Sadly, you choose to do neither and make it an exercise of polemics, which ultimately turns into a political slugfest.”

Referring to these allegations, the government said it undertook 10 major rejuvenation projects worth ₹1,080 crore, adding that despite such plans, the release of funds was regularly obstructed by finance secretaries.

According to data from IQAir, Delhi, with an annual population-weighted PM2.5 of 92.7µg/m3, edged out Dhaka (80.2 µg/m3) to become the world’s most polluted national capital, breathing air that is nearly 20 times the international safe standard.

Referring to the report, Saxena said that the “Delhi model” of the government was “shrouded in a haze of smog” at the moment.

“At the end, I would like to underscore if you are unable to find any solutions, I will be constitutionally obliged to render my duties towards the people of Delhi and will not stand as a spectator to the miseries of the poorest of poor,” he wrote.

To be sure, the Centre in 2021 formed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — a watchdog to enforce air pollution control measures in NCR, including the emergency-level graded response action plan (Grap). However, the implementation of Grap and other measures on the ground are to be done by agencies under the state government.