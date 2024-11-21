LG directs that archery, shooting competition be held in Delhi

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday reviewed the status and performances of sports complexes under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and directed that an archery and shooting competition be held in the city, along the lines of the recently-concluded LG golf cup. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (HT Photo)

The LG is the ex-officio chairman of DDA.

A senior officer in the LG’s secretariat said that one of the major initiatives to promote sports in DDA complexes will be the introduction of the archery and shooting competition to promote sportsmanship.

“This tournament will be modelled on the lines of recently concluded LG Cup for Golf. The LG has directed that these tournaments be elevated to the national and international level, showcasing Delhi’s potential as a sporting hub. To further encourage citizens’ involvement and participation in sports complexes, DDA has been instructed to float 2,000 club memberships for the newly constructed DDA golf club in Dwarka. Such measures, the LG underlined, would create a vibrant sports culture in the city, fostering talent development and providing recreational opportunities for people of all ages,” the official said, adding that the LG has set a target of Delhi residents winning at least five medals at the 2036 Olympics.

DDA’s golf club in Dwarka was constructed at an estimated cost of ₹245 crore and is set to be inaugurated by Saxena on December 18.

A senior DDA official said that the LG has also asked for an ice-skating rink to be established at a DDA sports complex, and proposed the launch of hot air balloon rides at Baansera and Asita.

DDA has also been asked to prioritise sports facilities for football, kabaddi, and kho-kho.