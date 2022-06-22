Light rainfall predicted for Delhi today; AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast today.
The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. The maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 123. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 128, which is in the lower-end of the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre – System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) – said, “Intermittent light rain/drizzle spells are causing wet deposition of air pollutants and improving air quality. AQI today indicates ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality, with PM10 as the primary pollutant. For the next three days, peak wind speed is likely to be nearly 15-20 km/hr, causing moderate dispersion. The AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ or ‘upper end of satisfactory’. Moderate temperature and mixing layer height maintains moderate ventilation by convection improving air quality.”
