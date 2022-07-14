Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today
Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle.
Delhi recorded a maximum of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch above normal, while the minimum was 26.8, a degree below normal. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around the 27-degree mark on Thursday.
Delhi recorded trace rainfall on Wednesday between 8:30am and 5:30pm. IMD classifies rainfall as very light when it is between trace and 2.4mm. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday.
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said scattered spells of light rainfall or drizzle activity are expected to continue mainly because the monsoon trough is still not close to Delhi-NCR and is passing through central India at the moment. “Once it moves upwards, the intensity of rain will increase immediately.”
Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July. A large chunk of it came in 24 hours between 8:30 am on June 30 and July 1 (117.2mm). Delhi’s normal monthly rainfall for July is 210.6mm.
Delhi’s air quality improved further on Thursday. An air quality index of 79 (satisfactory) was recorded at 7am compared to 95 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Wednesday.
2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (s) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar. Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
