Light showers, scattered rain expected in Delhi today

Light and scattered rainfall are expected in the capital on Thursday as the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a green alert for Delhi. The alert will remain in place until July 19 indicating only light rain or drizzle.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 37.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch above normal, while the minimum was 26.8, a degree below normal. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around the 27-degree mark on Thursday.

Delhi recorded trace rainfall on Wednesday between 8:30am and 5:30pm. IMD classifies rainfall as very light when it is between trace and 2.4mm. Parts of Delhi are likely to receive isolated light rainfall until Saturday.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said scattered spells of light rainfall or drizzle activity are expected to continue mainly because the monsoon trough is still not close to Delhi-NCR and is passing through central India at the moment. “Once it moves upwards, the intensity of rain will increase immediately.”

Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi’s weather, recorded 123.7mm of rainfall in July. A large chunk of it came in 24 hours between 8:30 am on June 30 and July 1 (117.2mm). Delhi’s normal monthly rainfall for July is 210.6mm.

Delhi’s air quality improved further on Thursday. An air quality index of 79 (satisfactory) was recorded at 7am compared to 95 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Wednesday.