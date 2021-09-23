Liquor smugglers attack, grievously injure 4 forest officials patrolling Asola Bhatti sanctuary in Delhi

Four forest officials, who were patrolling the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi, were grievously injured on Thursday after over two dozen suspected alcohol smugglers attacked them, senior forest department officials said.

Deputy conservator forests (south division) Amit Anand said four officials from his team were on night patrolling when men, suspected to be alcohol smugglers who use the sanctuary route to illegally transport large quantities of alcohol from Haryana into Delhi, attacked them.

“The injured officials are currently admitted at the Batra Hospital. Over the last one year, we have been taking strict action against alcohol smugglers who use the forest route to transport liquor crates from Haryana into Sangam Vihar and neighbouring areas. And this action was intensified in the last two months. So effectively, we had almost finished their illegal business and we suspect the attack was in retaliation to that,” said Anand.

Forest officials said that around 7.30pm, four officials, who were patrolling the area on two separate vehicles, were attacked by around 20-25 men with sticks, iron rods and knives. The officials were surrounded, their vehicles were damaged and they were beaten up, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said information was received from Batra Hospital that four forest guards were admitted into the hospital after they were allegedly beaten by some unknown persons during patrolling.

“The injured have been examined, and the place of incident is being verified. Further action will be taken as per their statement and medical reports,” said Thakur.

HT reported in July how smugglers from unauthorised neighbourhoods near the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary were using the forest routes to bring in large quantities of liquor from Haryana to Delhi. These smugglers had carved out dirt paths through the thick forest to connect illegal liquor vends in Haryana to Sangam Vihar, from where it is believed to be further distributed to other localities. Since the rate of liquor in Haryana is lower as compared to Delhi, this is a viable business for many bootleggers in Sangam Vihar area, forest officials said.

Over the last one year, the south division of Delhi’s forest division was cracking down on this illegal operation. Their usual paths were dug up and patrolling was increased. Since August, several vehicles with alcohol were also seized and cases were registered against offenders under the Wildlife (Protection) Act (1972).

Anand said that till 9.30pm on Thursday, the medico-legal case (MLC) was completed and the police was in the process of registering an FIR against the culprits.